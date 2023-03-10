Liverpool assistant Pepijn Lijnders has heaped praise on Dutch international Cody Gakpo.
Gakpo is now receiving widespread praise after his performance in the 7-0 victory over Manchester United last weekend.
Lijnders spoke to The Athletic about his fellow Dutchman, “Cody is just a great kid. It has special qualities, but above all it fits our style very well. He has a personality, takes responsibility in the game and he thinks two, three steps ahead. That is a combination that few players have. We are really happy that we were able to add him to our team.”
Gakpo has four goals in eight league appearances for Liverpool since joining the club in January.