Liverpool goalkeeping coach John Achterberg has admitted that he has been monitoring the progress of Feyenoord goalkeeper Justin Bijlow.
Achterberg has been credited with recommending Allison to Liverpool bosses before they signed him and the coach is also keeping an eye on possible successors to the Brazilian.
Speaking to the Mirror, Achterberg admitted to monitoring Feyenoord and Netherlands goalkeeper Justin Bijlow, but that does not mean he is a target for the club.
He said, “The steps Feyenoord keeper Justin Bijlow is making at club level – and also with Holland – are good.
“I speak to his goalkeeping coach at Feyenoord, Khalid Benlahsen, from time to time.
“I’m just saying that I’m watching his progress – I’m not saying that Liverpool should look at him.”