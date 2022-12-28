Liverpool has confirmed the signing of Cody Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven on a deal until 2028.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Earlier this week it was announced that the two clubs had agreed a deal for the 23-year-old, who flew to England and completed his medical tests.
Gakpo has now signed a contract until 2028 with Liverpool paying a fixed fee of £37 million but that will rise to €50 million with various bonuses. The deal makes him PSV Eindhoven’s record transfer.
The winger told the Liverpool website, “I feel really good, I’m really happy to be here. I’m looking forward to starting training and playing for this great club. I think this is a great club for me, where I can try to show what I can do. I want to help the team achieve more great moments, just like they have done in recent years.
“For me personally, I also think it’s good to develop here. There are a lot of great players at Liverpool, from whom I can learn a lot.”
Gakpo has spent his whole career with PSV Eindhoven and leaves having scored 55 times and added 50 assists in 149 appearances. He has 14 caps and six goals for the Dutch national team.