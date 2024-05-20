Liverpool have officially confirmed the appointment of Arne Slot as their new head coach on a three-year deal.
It has been known for some time that Slot would be the man to replace Jurgen Klopp at the Premier League giants but the news was only made official on Monday.
Slot departs Feyenoord and signs a 3-year deal at Anfield which will begin on the first of June. He will be joined by assistant Sipke Hulshoff.
Slot still had two years left on his deal with Feyenoord and Liverpool agreed to pay a fee of around €12 million to bring him to England. He leaves after guiding Feyenoord to second while winning the KNVB Cup. The season before, Feyenoord won the league title and reached the Conference League final.
Speaking to the Feyenoord website, Slot said, “I have enjoyed my three years at Feyenoord incredibly and have felt very at home from day one, both within the club and with the supporters. That we have reached a European final in three years and won multiple awards makes me more than proud.”