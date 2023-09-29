According to reports in Germany, Liverpool are interested in signing Donyell Malen from Borussia Dortmund.
The Dutch international has started the season in good form for Borussia Dortmund, scoring four times and adding two assists in seven games.
This form has led to attention from the Premier League with BILD reporting that Liverpool are seriously interested in the forward. Jurgen Klopp sees Malen as a good recruit and a winter move could be in the works.
However, Borussia Dortmund will not just let Malen go and the report states that a €60 million price tag has been placed on the 24-year-old, who has a contract until 2026.