Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing Kenny Tete from Fulham this summer.
The 27-year-old has had an impressive campaign with Fulham, playing 31 times in the Premier League and helping the club to a 10th-place finish.
The Sun is reporting that the right-back could be on his way out of the club this summer with Liverpool interested in signing the Dutch international.
Tete, who has been with Fulham for three years, would reportedly cost £10.5 million as his contract in London is coming into its final year.
Tete would be seen as a reliable back-up option for Jurgen Klopp if he made the move to Liverpool.