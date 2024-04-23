According to various reports, Feyenoord head coach Arne Slot is now the favourite to replace Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool.
It has been known for months now that Jurgen Klopp was stepping down from his role at Liverpool and the club have been searching for a successor.
According to outlets such as Sky Sports and The Telegraph, Liverpool have set their sights on Arne Slot of Feyenoord.
Slot is a wanted man in England with Leeds United, Brighton and Hove Albion, Crystal Palace and Chelsea all previously linked, along with Tottenham Hotspur. Now it appears that Liverpool are charmed by the 45-year-old, who just lifted the KNVB Cup with Feyenoord.
Slot was previously head coach of AZ Alkmaar but moved to Feyenoord in 2021. He has guided them to the Eredivisie title and to the final of the Conference League.
Feyenoord technical director Dennis Te Kloese has told VI that they not had any contact yet from Liverpool, but added, “We are waiting for it.”