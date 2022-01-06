Jurgen Locadia has departed Brighton and Hove Albion to sign for German Bundesliga side Bochum.
The 28-year-old has joined Bochum on a free transfer and signs a deal until the end of the season.
The striker came through the PSV Eindhoven academy and made over 170 appearances for the club’s first team. He then joined Brighton in January of 2018. He struggled to impress in England and has loan spells with Hoffenheim and MLS side FC Cincinnati.
Locadia is hoping to get his career back on track, “I’m happy that this transfer to VfL got off the ground. I’m looking forward to seeing my new team-mates and looking forward to being able to play in the Bundesliga again. I haven’t played much lately, of course I hope this is going to change here.”