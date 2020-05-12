Jurgen Locadia wants to make his loan move from Brighton & Hove Albion to FC Cincinnati permanent.
The striker joined FC Cincinnati on loan in January but only made two appearances before the corona virus ended the season early.
Speaking to the MLS website, Locadia has now stated his wish to remain at FC Cincinnati permanently, and he hopes they can come to an agreement with Brighton. There is reportedly a clause in the loan to make it permanent for $10 million.
He said, “My first experiences in MLS (have) been great. It’s my dream to stay here. It’s my goal.
“I had a conversation with my agent that it was my goal to stay here. He got in contact with Brighton, but it’s between the clubs now I guess. They know I want to stay here.
“The income from every club is down, so it’s harder now to buy players or even loan for clubs. That could be a problem in the future. In my case, Cincinnati have the option to buy me out and I don’t know. I’d understand if they would not want to buy the option because it’s a crisis right now, there’s no income.”