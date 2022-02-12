Jurgen Locadia scored his first goal for Bochum as they stunned Bayern Munich 4-2.
The game was going as expected when Robert Lewandowski put the league leaders ahead after only nine minutes. However, that lead only lasted five minutes before Christopher Antwi-Adje equalised.
Jurgen Locadia then gave the hosts the lead from the penalty spot in the 38th minute with the Dutchman scoring his first Bundesliga goal since joining the club.
Bochum then stunned Bayern by scoring twice before the half-time whistle through Cristian Gamboa and Gerrit Holtmann.
The hosts frustrated Bayern Munich in the second half and although Lewandowski pulled one back, there was no stopping Bochum from recording a famous victory. Locadia played 80 minutes of the victory.
Bayern remains clear at the top but Bochum are now 11th in the table.