Jurgen Locadia has been called up by the Curacao national team.
The 29-year-old former Brighton, PSV Eindhoven and Hoffenheim striker was once called up by the Netherlands national team but did not make his debut.
The forward, who now plays in China with Guangzhou Mighty Lions has now been called up by the Curacao national team for their Gold Cup qualifiers in June.
He joins the likes of Richairo Zivkovic, Leandro Bacuna, and Vurnon Anita, who all represent the small island nation.
Daijiro Chirino of PEC Zwolle also makes his first appearance in the squad.