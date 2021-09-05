Derrick Luckassen has left PSV Eindhoven to join Turkish side Fatih Karagümrük on a two-year loan deal.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
In 2017, PSV paid €5 million to sign the versatile defender from AZ Alkmaar, but the move was not a success and he last played a game for the Eindhoven club back in 2019.
Luckassen has since had loan spells with Hertha Berlin, Anderlecht, and Kasimpasa. Now, the 26-year-old has returned to Turkey with Fatih Karagümrük.
Luckassen will see out the rest of his deal with PSV in Turkey and leave the club on a free transfer in the summer of 2023 when the loan ends.