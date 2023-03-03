PSV Eindhoven striker Luuk de Jong has announced his retirement from international football.
The 32-year-old made his Netherlands debut back in 2011 in a clash with Austria and he went on to make 39 appearances, scoring eight times. His final Oranje game was the lost World Cup quarter-final against Argentina.
De Jong took to social media on Friday to announce that he was retiring from international football, stating, “I’m stepping down from international football. It’s been such an honour. Thanks for all the memories.”
The striker now wants to fully focus on PSV Eindhoven.