Luuk de Jong was presented as a Barcelona player on Thursday and he believes he can be successful at Camp Nou.
The Dutch striker made the move to Catalonia on deadline day with Barcelona swooping to sign him on loan from Sevilla until the end of the season.
De Jong was presented to the media on Thursday and he told the club website, “He (Ronald Koeman) wanted a different type of striker than what he already had and I think I can give him what he was looking for. I have shown my qualities at different levels and I am confident that I can show it here at Barcelona.”
De Jong cannot wait to reunite with his former PSV Eindhoven and Netherlands teammate, Memphis Depay, “I have a good connection with Memphis Depay: we understand each other without words and use the language of football,”