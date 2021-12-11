Barcelona head coach Xavi Hernandez has admitted that Luuk de Jong is an option as he looks to replace the injured Memphis Depay.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Memphis suffered an injury in Barcelona’s midweek defeat to Bayern Munich in the Champions League and is now set for a spell out.
Speaking at his press conference, Xavi stated that Luuk de Jong could now be an option, “Luuk is an exemplary professional. He trains very well and is a striker with multiple qualities. He offers us opportunities again. We have to adapt to the current situation and the unfavorable circumstances. Luuk is one of the options we have for the attack and we have to take advantage of that.”
Xavi added that the club is busy ahead of the upcoming transfer window, “We are busy in the market and talks are underway. Of course, we have to deal with our financial situation, but we can always think of solutions. We want to end the year on a good note. For that, we now need every player in the selection.”
De Jong is currently on loan at the club from Sevilla, but has only scored once in ten appearances.