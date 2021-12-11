Fortuna Sittard take a crucial... In the battle at the bottom of the table, Fortuna ...

Coremans the hero as Sparta ta... Sparta Rotterdam goalkeeper Tim Coremans was in great form to ...

Utrecht cant find a way past G... Utrecht was held to a 0-0 draw at home to ...

Bergwijn open to Ajax transfer... According to De Telegraaf, Tottenham Hotspur winger Steven Bergwijn is ...

Cambuur too strong for Willem ... Cambuur came away from Willem II with a 3-1 victory ...

Eredivisie Predictions & ... Every week in the 2021/22 season, Football-Oranje's Michael Statham gives ...

Overmars signs new Ajax deal According to various reports, Marc Overmars is staying loyal to ...