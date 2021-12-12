Luuk de Jong failed to have an impact in Barcelona’s 2-2 draw with Osasuna on Sunday and was criticised by the Spanish press.
With Memphis Depay injured, Xavi Hernandez decided to hand Luuk de Jong a rare start for the trip to Osasuna.
The striker played the full ninety minutes, but he struggled to make an impact as Barcelona drew 2-2. The goals were scored by Nicolas Gonzalez and Abde Ez.
After the game, the Spanish press was not impressed by De Jong with Sport rating him a 3 and stating, “It’s clear now. Luuk de Jong brings the same as a mosquito in the summer: discomfort. It’s not his fault, it’s the people who got him. He is not a striker for Barca.
Marca said, “The striker’s contribution to Barcelona was zero. Another missed opportunity for the Dutchman, who has given Xavi even more arguments to ask for a new attacker in the winter transfer period.”
AS was blunt, “He lacks the talent to be a Barcelona striker,”
Frenkie de Jong was also criticised after his performance in the game which leaves Barcelona sitting in 8th spot.