Luuk de Jong scored the only goal as Barcelona started 2022 with a slender 1-0 victory over Mallorca.
It is no secret that De Jong’s time at Barcelona could be coming to an end in the coming month with the club keen to offload the striker. Cadiz and Besiktas have been mentioned as possible destinations for the Netherlands international.
On Sunday, however, De Jong started up front for Barcelona in their clash at Mallorca due to a lack of players available to head coach Xavi Hernandez. Frenkie de Jong also started in the midfield, but Memphis Depay is still injured.
Luuk de Jong put in his best performance for the club in the first half, first hitting the bar with an excellent bicycle kick before the forward headed his side in front just before the break.
Barcelona clung on to the slender victory which lifted them to fifth in the La Liga table. Both Dutchmen played the full ninety minutes.