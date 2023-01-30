Olympique Lyon has confirmed the signing of Heerenveen striker Amin Sarr.

The French side has announced that they have paid €11 million to sign the forward, but bonuses could see that fee rise to €12 million.

Sarr has signed a deal with Lyon until mid-2027, bringing an end to a short spell in Friesland. Heerenveen brought in the Swede from Malmo a year ago for only €2 million.

In 35 appearances for Heerenveen, the 21-year-old scored eleven times and added seven assists.




