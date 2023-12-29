According to Foot Mercato, Olympique Lyon are interested in signing Arnaut Danjuma in January.

Lyon are in trouble at the bottom of Ligue 1 and they are prepared to bring in some new faces in January to ease their relegation fears.

According to Foot Mercato, a winger is a priority and one of their targets is Arnaut Danjuma, who is currently on loan with Everton from Villarreal.

Lyon are hoping to strike a loan deal with Villarreal for a loan with an option to make it permanent for €15 million. However, they would also be willing to keep it as a short term loan with no option.

Danjuma has not been a key player for Everton this season, starting only six times for the Premier League side, scoring twice. Lyon are hoping that Everton are open to terminating the loan early.




