Chairman Jean-Michel Aulas thinks Memphis Depay is now set to leave the club due to Lyon not participating in European football next season.
Memphis is coming into his final year of his contract in France and has so far turned down any offers from Lyon.
Jean-Michel Aulas has always stated that he wants to keep Memphis, but he admits it’s going to be difficult if Lyon are not playing in a European competition next season. With the French Ligue 1 ending early, Lyon were outside the European spots and are considering legal action.
Aulas told Le Progrès, “I have no news at the moment. Memphis has told me that he wants to talk when he comes back. His agents say he thinks about leaving if we don’t play European football.
“I do everything I can to keep our players, but players who are used to European football may want to go somewhere else.”
Memphis has been linked with PSG and AC Milan recently.