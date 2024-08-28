There is a chance that Carlos Forbs departs Ajax before the end of the transfer window with the club receiving a bid from Olympique Lyon.
Forbs was linked with a move to Wolverhampton Wanderers earlier in the window but a move never materialised. Now, the Portuguese winger has an option in France.
According to Voetbal International, Lyon has placed an opening bid of €15 million for Forbs. This will not be enough for Ajax but they are willing to negotiate a higher fee.
Ajax could also lose Steven Bergwijn in the coming days, while VI adds that the club has enquired about Joel Ndala of Manchester City. Wout Weghorst is set to be confirmed as a new signing imminently.