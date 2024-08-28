Feyenoord send Slory on loan t... Feyenoord have sent winger Jaden Slory on loan to Keuken ...

Ajax confirms Weghorst signing... Ajax have confirmed the signing of striker Wout Weghorst from ...

Juventus confirms Koopmeiners ... Juventus has officially confirmed the signing of Dutch international midfielder ...

Lyon make a move for Ajax wing... There is a chance that Carlos Forbs departs Ajax before ...

Bijlow’s move to Southam... Justin Bijlow will remain at Feyenoord after his move to ...

Feyenoord v Ajax called off du... The clash between Feyenoord and Ajax has been called off ...

Sparta Rotterdam sign Man City... Sparta Rotterdam have sealed the signing of Kayky on a ...