According to Voetbal International, Heerenveen striker Amin Sarr is set to sign for French side Olympique Lyon.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
The forward is in the Heerenveen starting line-up for their clash with Vitesse on Saturday but it is set to be his final appearance for the Frisians.
VI and French reports state that Lyon is hoping to bring in Sarr before the transfer window shuts and the expectation is that a deal will be reached.
Heerenveen signed the 21-year-old from Malmo for around €2 million but he is now set to depart for a fee of more than five times that. A good profit for the Eredivisie side.
Sarr has 11 goals and 7 assists for Heerenveen.