According to L’Equipe, Olympique Lyon will not stand in the way if Memphis Depay decides to leave the club in January.
The Lyon captain is coming into the final months of his contract in France, and has been heavily linked with a move to Barcelona.
L’Equipe is reporting that Lyon is resigned to Memphis not signing a new deal and will allow him to leave the club in January for €5 million.
The club wants to receive something for Memphis, should he go next month, and they will get his 420,000 euros per month wages off their bill.
It is not only Barcelona that is interested in the Dutch international, with PSG also linked in recent months.
€5m is absolute bargain for Depay. Koeman gets the best out of him but Weill Koeman be at Barca long
Also think it’s mental more PL clubs aren’t interested in him. Yes Man U didn’t go great but he was young & it was a not a struggling side. He has the pace & power for PL plus versatility think he would be perfect for a playing like Liverpool. But doubt they will go for him. Hopefully he plays wherever he goes.