According to The Athletic, Ian Maatsen is set to join Aston Villa from Chelsea.
The left-back was heavily linked with a permanent move to Borussia Dortmund after a successful loan period at the German side.
However, it looks like Aston Villa will beat Dortmund in the race to sign the Netherlands international. According to The Athletic, Aston Villa have agreed a deal worth just over £35 million with Chelsea.
Maatsen has reportedly already agreed personal terms on a six-year deal to join the Premier League side that will play in the Champions League next season after finishing fourth.