According to The Telegraph, Chelsea could listen to offers for Ian Maatsen in January if no progress is made on a new contract.
The left-back has a deal until the summer of 2024 meaning he will soon be able to discuss free transfer moves with interested clubs.
Chelsea are trying to tie Maatsen down to a new deal but The Telegraph is reporting that an agreement is still far away. This means that the club could be forced into listening to offers in January to avoid Maatsen leaving on a free.
Maatsen played on loan with Burnley last season and a permanent move to the Clarets on deadline day broke down. He has since made six appearances this season but mainly as a substitute.