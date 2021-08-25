Noni Madueke has shut down any chance of a departure from PSV Eindhoven this summer by signing a new deal with the club until 2025.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
The winger has had an excellent start to the season and has alerted the attention of a number of clubs including Leicester City, Tottenham Hotspur and Borussia Dortmund.
However, Madueke has no intention of departing PSV and has now extended his contract until 2025.
Speaking to the club website, PSV director of football affairs John de Jong is delighted, “There was a lot of interest from foreign clubs in Noni. But we wanted to connect Noni to PSV even longer and as a club are very happy that he will stay. We look forward to a successful collaboration.’
PSV signed the English talent from Tottenham three years ago and he has since made 45 appearances for the club, scoring 15 goals and adding nine assists.