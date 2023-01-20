Madueke completes move to Chel... Chelsea has announced the signing of PSV Eindhoven winger Noni ...

Excelsior ends Volendam’... Excelsior has distanced themselves from the bottom three after a ...

Feyenoord sign Groningen defen... Feyenoord has announced a deal to sign Groningen defender Neraysho ...

Bruma departs PSV permanently Fenerbahce have lifted the option to sign winger Bruma on ...

Memphis completes move to Atle... Atletico Madrid has completed the signing of Memphis Depay from ...

Eredivisie Predictions & ... Every week in the 2022/23 season, Football-Oranje's Michael Statham gives ...

PSV closing on deal for Fabio ... According to Eindhovens Dagblad, PSV Eindhoven are close to signing ...