Chelsea has announced the signing of PSV Eindhoven winger Noni Madueke.
On Thursday it was confirmed that the two clubs had reached an agreement and a day later, Madueke signed his contract in London. Madueke has signed a deal until 2030.
PSV will reportedly receive around €38 million for the winger, who joined the club from Tottenham Hotspur as a youngster.
Madueke leaves PSV having played 80 games for the club, scoring 20 goals and adding 14 assists. He has been struggling with injuries this season, but Chelsea see enough potential in the 20-year-old’s future.
The England U21 international is the second big departure from PSV this month after Cody Gakpo.