PSV Eindhoven winger Noni Madueke doesn’t rule out the possibility of representing the Netherlands national team.
In conversation with PSV Supporter, Madueke praised PSV Eindhoven head coach Roger Schmidt for his working method, “We really like the collaboration. We know what we can do together and I really notice that I get all the confidence from him and the staff.
“In terms of playing, if you are a good football player, I think that you can teach yourself every playing style and be successful in it. For me it doesn’t matter in which system we play, I adapt to it fairly easily. “
Madueke sees a difference between the system of Schmidt and Mark van Bommel, “I do notice a clear change compared to last season in terms of playing style. More is now expected of us, which means we have to work harder than before. I do think that we are starting to master the system better and better, also as a team.”
Madueke is an English youth international that can also represent Nigeria. However, it was pointed out to him that if he remains with PSV for another three years, he could then in theory represent the Netherlands.
His reaction to this was, “Really?! Is that possible?! Wow, I really didn’t know that at all. That would also be a great option. I really have a lot of admiration for Dutch football, which of course has come a long way at many major tournaments. With a very talented crop coming up again.
“But, if I stay at PSV or in the Netherlands for at least 2.5 years, in theory, I could therefore also represent the Netherlands? I really feel completely at home here, so who knows how things will turn out in the future. are an option, I certainly do not rule it out “