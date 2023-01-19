Noni Madueke is on his way to London after Chelsea agreed a fee with PSV Eindhoven to sign the winger.
Madueke was linked with a move to Chelsea last week but the Englishman still played in the 2-2 draw against Fortuna Sittard.
According to Eindhovens Dagblad, PSV have now reached an agreement with the Premier League side on a deal worth up to €40 million. The 20-year-old is now on his way to London to complete the transfer.
It is a blow to PSV Eindhoven’s title chances with the club also losing Cody Gakpo to Liverpool earlier this month.
Madueke joined PSV from the Tottenham academy at the age of 16 and he has since made 80 appearances for the club, scoring 20 times and adding 14 assists. He has been injured for most of this campaign, making only five Eredivisie appearances.