PSV Eindhoven winger Noni Madueke has reacted to rumours that Borussia Dortmund are interested in signing him this summer as a potential replacement for Jadon Sancho.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Madueke has been linked with a move to Dortmund in recent weeks, along with English Premier League side Leicester City.
Speaking to ESPN, Madueke said, “And it’s also an honor to be named as the successor to Jadon Sancho. I’ve heard it too, yes, I’m not going to lie.
“Sancho is a great player. But I will not go into it too deeply, we are still working on this season.”
The 19-year-old has made 31 appearances for PSV Eindhoven this season, scoring nine goals and adding eight assists.