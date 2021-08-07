The first trophy of the Dutch football season has been won by PSV Eindhoven, who comfortably defeated 10-man Ajax 4-0 in the Johan Cruijff ArenA. Noni Madueke was the star with a double.
PSV have already made a good start to the season with their Champions League wins over Galatasaray and Midtjylland. Roger Schmidt welcomed back Olivier Boscagli into the starting line-up in place of Armando Obispo. Ajax boss Erik ten Hag handed official debuts to Remko Pasveer and Steven Berghuis.
After only three minutes, PSV had the lead with Noni Madueke bursting through the Ajax defence with an excellent run before sending a low strike past Pasveer.
Ajax almost equalised through a Steven Berghuis header against the crossbar before Sebastien Haller had a goal disallowed after a VAR check.
Madueke then doubled PSV’s lead in the 28th minute after a fierce strike following a counter-attack started by Mario Gotze. Ajax’s half then went from bad to worse with Nicolas Tagliafico sent off for a kick at André Ramalho.
PSV were comfortable in the second half and went close through Marco van Ginkel and Madueke before substitute Yorbe Vertessen eventually did make it 3-0. The Belgian forward finished well from a pass by Cody Gakpo. Gotze then sealed the victory with a fourth late on.
PSV take the first trophy of the season and take confidence into the new campaign which starts next week. The game gives Ten Hag some work to do ahead of their title defence.
Bjorn Kuipers waves goodbye to football after refereeing his final game before retirement.