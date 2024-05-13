Ajax reach agreement for new h... According to De Telegraaf, Ajax have reached a personal agreement ...

Maduro named Almere City head ... Almere City has appointed Hedwiges Maduro as their new head ...

Ipswich Town interested in Fle... According to reports in England, Ipswich Town are interested in ...

Sparta earn a slender victory ... Sparta Rotterdam came away from Utrecht with a 1-0 win ...

Van Ginkel leads Vitesse to wi... Marco van Ginkel scored twice as Vitesse Arnhem came away ...

AZ keep race for CL open with ... AZ Alkmaar still have a chance of reaching the Champions ...

Ueda nets a later winner as Fe... Feyenoord came away from NEC Nijmegen with a 3-2 victory ...