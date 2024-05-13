Almere City has appointed Hedwiges Maduro as their new head coach.
Alex Pastoor is departing Almere City in the summer after leading the club to safety this season.
He will be succeeded by Maduro, who assisted Pastoor before moving to be an assistant with Ajax last summer. Maduro stepped in as a temporary head coach of Ajax when Maurice Steijn was sacked.
The former midfielder could have remained at Ajax as a Jong Ajax coach but he has decided to depart and take on his first Eredivisie job. He has signed a 2-year deal.