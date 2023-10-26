Hedwiges Maduro was in the dugout for the first time as Ajax lost 2-0 at Brighton & Hove Albion.
Maduro stepped in to replace Maurice Steijn earlier this week and he made two changes with Diant Ramaj replacing the injured Jay Gorter in goal, while Steven Berghuis came into the midfield.
Ajax played with a defensive approach and they looked to frustrate the hosts, who began with Jan Paul van Hecke and Joel Veltman. Ramaj made a good save to deny James Milner, while Ansu Fati also fired over the bar.
Eventually, Brighton took the lead just before the break with Kaoru Mitoma’s shot parried into the path of Joao Pedro, who made no mistake with his finish.
Brighton quickly doubled their lead in the second half through Fati before Berghuis came close with a shot against the post.
Brighton defended well and Ajax barely got a chance to get back into the game before the end.
Ajax stays on two points and they are currently bottom of the group. Up next is a trip to face PSV Eindhoven this weekend.