Netherlands are now top of the World Cup qualifying Group G after an excellent 6-1 win over Turkey. Memphis Depay was the star with a hattrick.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Louis van Gaal made three changes from the win over Montenegro with Virgil van Dijk, Daley Blind and Steven Bergwijn coming into the starting line-up. Tyrell Malacia and Matthijs de Ligt dropped to the bench, while Cody Gakpo is injured.
Netherlands got off to the perfect start as Davy Klaassen found the bottom corner in the first minute after a lovely 1-2 with Memphis Depay. After 15 minutes, it was 2-0 as Memphis latched onto a lovely flick from Klaassen to fire in a second.
Klaassen was then brought down in the box after 38 minutes and Memphis scored a cheeky penalty to add a third. It was his 32nd Oranje goal, moving him above Wesley Sneijder as 10th in the list of all time Netherlands top scorers.
Before the break, things went from bad to worse for Turkey when Çağlar Söyüncü was shown his second yellow card. Feyenoord midfielder Orkun Kokcu started the clash for the Turks but was taken off at the break.
Van Gaal decided to give Frenkie de Jong some rest for the second half and Teun Koopmeiners came onto the pitch.
Netherlands continued to dominate but Justin Bijlow was called into action to make a good save to deny Turkey from a free-kick. Then in the 54th minute, Memphis secured his hattrick after a clever move involving Berghuis and Bergwijn. The goal also put Memphis level with Johan Cruyff, who netted 33 times in Oranje.
Van Gaal then brought on a number of substitutes including Gusus Til and Devyne Rensch, who was allowed to make his debut for the national team.
In the 80th minute, Til netted his first Netherlands goal with a lovely finish after a great through ball from Koopmeiners. Donyell Malen then made it 6-0 after a fine assist from Rensch.
After a poor pass from Bijlow, Turkey pulled one back in injury time through Under, but that was nothing but a consolation.
Netherlands go top of the group with four games left to go. They are level with Norway but have a much superior goal difference, while Turkey are two points behind. In October, Netherlands face Latvia and Gibraltar.