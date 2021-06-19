Curacao has included a number of surprise names in their provisional squad for the upcoming Gold Cup including Tyrell Malacia and Riechedly Bazoer.
Guus Hiddink has previously confirmed that he has tried to convince a number of Netherlands based players to join the Curacao national team. Leandro Bacuna, Brandley Kuwas, Eloy Room and Vurnon Anita have already said yes, but Hiddink isn’t done there.
In his provisional squad for the upcoming Gold Cup, Hiddink has included Riechedly Bazoer (Vitesse Arnhem), Tyrell Malacia (Feyenoord), Lutsharel Geertruida (Feyenoord), and Armando Obispo (PSV Eindhoven).
Malacia and Geertruida are Netherlands U21 internationals, while Bazoer has six caps for the Netherlands. Bazoer has previously stated he is not interested in Curcacao yet as he wants to break back into the Oranje squad.
It remains to be seen whether any of the names called up for the first time will accept the call-up or if they will remain in contention for the Netherlands.