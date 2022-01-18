Borussia Dortmund has been knocked out of the DFB Pokal after a 2-1 loss to St. Pauli on Tuesday evening.
Malen was on the bench for Dortmund and he watched on as his side went behind in the 4th minute to an Etienne Ameyido goal. Five minutes before the break, Axel Witsel scored an own goal to make it 2-0 for the hosts.
Just before the hour mark, Dortmund got themselves back into the game through an Erling Haaland penalty, which was awarded after a foul on Mats Hummels.
Malen then entered the pitch in the 65th minute but he could not help his side find an equaliser and they crash out in the round of 16.