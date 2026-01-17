Netherlands international forward Donyell Malen has departed Aston Villa to join AS Roma.
AS Roma has confirmed that the deal is a loan with an option to buy. It is believed that the move becomes permanent should AS Roma qualify for Europe next season, which at the moment seems likely as they are currently fifth.
A loan fee of €2 million has been paid but Aston Villa will be due a further €25 million when the move becomes permanent.
Malen has struggled to hold down a permanent starting spot at Aston Villa and is often played on the wing. The 26-year-old is keen to play more through the middle as the World Cup nears and that opportunity may come in Italy.
Artem Dovbyk and Evan Ferguson are currently the strikers of AS Roma but Malen is believed to be first choice by Italian media.
Malen scored seven goals and gave two assists for Aston Villa this season and he now becomes a teammate of Devyne Rensch.