Donyell Malen has completed his move from Borussia Dortmund to Aston Villa.
- Follow Football-Oranje on X
The 25-year-old has reportedly signed a contract until mid-2029 with Borussia Dortmund receiving around €23 million plus add ons.
The winger, who can also play through the middle, has previously played in England as he spent two years in the youth teams of Arsenal before moving to PSV Eindhoven.
In 2021, Malen signed for Borussia Dortmund and he scored 39 times in 132 appearances for the German side. He now joins an Aston Villa side sitting 8th in the Premier League.
Malen has 41 caps for the Netherlands, scoring nine times.