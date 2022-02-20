Donyell Malen found the net as Borussia Dortmund eased to a 6-0 win over Borussia Monchengladbach.
Dortmund were looking to bounce back from their loss to Rangers in the Europa League in midweek. Donyell Malen was criticised for his performance in that match but he played a crucial role on Sunday.
Malen was behind the first goal as his shot on 26 minutes was parried and Marco Reus tapped in the opener. Six minutes later, Malen made it 2-0 after going through on goal.
Malen was then substituted in the 68th minute and Dortmund then ran riot before the end with Marius Wolf, Youssoufa Moukoko, Rues and Emre Can all scoring to make it 6-0 at the end.
Malen now has seven goals and seven assists for Dortmund this season.