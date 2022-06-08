According to Sky Sports, Manchester United and Chelsea are the latest clubs to show interest in signing PSV Eindhoven midfielder Ibrahim Sangare this summer.

The Ivorian had an impressive season for PSV Eindhoven and had previously been linked with a number of English sides including Liverpool, Aston Villa, and Newcastle United.

Now, Sky Sports are claiming that Manchester United and Chelsea are also interested in the 24-year-old, who reportedly has a release clause of €35 million.

Sky Sports are claiming a source close to the player has revealed that Sangare has set his heart on a move to England this summer.

Sangare joined PSV from Toulouse in 2020 and has since made 88 appearances for the club, scoring five goals and six assists.




