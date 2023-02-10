PSV Eindhoven wants to sign centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite permanently from Everton but they will face stiff competition.
The English centre-back has made a big impression while on loan with PSV this season, making 19 appearances and scoring twice.
In January, PSV looked at making the move permanent but they could not agree a deal with Everton. PSV are set to return in the summer but according to reports in England, they will face competition from some big clubs.
According to the Daily Mail, Liverpool, Manchester United, and AS Roma are all interested in the 20-year-old. The English duo is set to send scouts to watch Branthwaite in action in the coming week, while AS Roma have been tracking him for a while.
PSV’s bids in January apparently reached the €15 million mark, but they will need to up that in the summer to tempt Everton to sell.