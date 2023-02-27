Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola has heaped praise on Nathan Ake.
Ake joined City in 2020 from Bournemouth and has been a key player for the Premier League this season.
He made his first return to Bournemouth at the weekend and helped Manchester City to a 4-1 win. He went off to loud applause from both sets of supporters.
Speaking to the Manchester City website, Guardiola said on Ake, “What a signing Txiki [Begiristain] has done. What a signing in the locker room when he plays or doesn’t play.
“The applause he got when he was substituted and the guard of honour he has done for himself that means his impact was really good.
“We are very pleased to have him as a person and as a football player and we are delighted.”