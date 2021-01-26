Daniel Arzani has left Utrecht after failing to impress on loan with the club. He has been recalled by Manchester City and sent to Aarhus GF for the rest of the season.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
The Australian joined Utrecht in the summer and was expected to have a big impact at the club. However, he only made four appearances in the Eredivisie.
Most of Arzani’s appearances were for Jong Utrecht in the Keuken Kampioen Divisie. This has led to Utrecht and Man City agreeing to cancel the loan early and Arzani now heads to Aarhus GF.
Utrecht technical director Jordy Zuidam told the club’s website, “To his own regret, Daniel and ours and Manchester City failed to become a permanent fixture in the FC Utrecht first team. We have been open and honest with each other and came to the conclusion, together with Daniel and Manchester City, that it is better for all parties if Daniel goes elsewhere for his chances.”