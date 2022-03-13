According to Voetbal International, the City Football Group is interested in buying NAC Breda.
The City Football group not only owns Manchester City but also has other clubs including Lommel SK and Troyes AC. The next club to join their ranks could be NAC Breda.
Voetbal International is reporting that sources from England have confirmed that the City group has set their sights on taking over NAC Breda. Representatives from the club hope to travel to Breda over the next week to clarify the interest.
NAC Breda and Manchester City have had a partnership for years which has seen a number of talented players join the Keuken Kampioen Divisie side on loan.