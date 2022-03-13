Twente down AZ Alkmaar in race... FC Twente defeated their rival for fourth place AZ Alkmaar ...

Huntelaar returns to Ajax in a... Ajax have confirmed that Klaas-Jan Huntelaar has returned to the ...

Feyenoord come from behind to ... Feyenoord earned a hard-fought 2-1 victory over PEC Zwolle on ...

Vitesse and Heracles in goalle... A much-changed Vitesse Arnhem held Heracles Almelo to a 0-0 ...

Zahavi goal enough for PSV aga... Eran Zahavi scored the only goal of the game as ...

Alarm bells at Willem II after... In a big game at the bottom of the Eredivisie, ...

Heerenveen held to draw by RKC... RKC Waalwijk and Heerenveen played out a 0-0 draw on ...