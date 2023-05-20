Manchester City won the Premier League title on Saturday and that is good news for Feyenoord and their placement for the Champions League next season.
At the minute, Feyenoord are sitting in pot 1 for the Champions League draw next season and they will want to remain amongst the top seeds.
That chance grew even more likely on Saturday when the Premier League title was sealed by Manchester City.
Feyenoord fans may also cheer on Manchester City when it comes to the Champions League final as a win over Inter would seal the pot 1 spot. If Inter win, Feyenoord could drop down into pot 3.
If Feyenoord do remain in the first pot then they would avoid clubs such as Manchester City, Barcelona, Napoli and PSG.