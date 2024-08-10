According to The Athletic, Manchester United have agreed a fee to sign Matthijs de Ligt from Bayern Munich.
Erik ten Hag’s interest in De Ligt has been known for some time but a fee had not been agreed with Bayern Munich.
The Athletic are now reporting that a deal has been reached with Manchester United to pay €45 million plus a further €5 million in bonuses to sign the Dutch international.
De Ligt will now travel to undergo his medical before signing a five year contract with the option of a further year.