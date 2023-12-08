According to BILD, Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund officials met on Friday to discuss a potential deal for Donyell Malen.
Malen is reportedly looking to depart Borussia Dortmund in January and the German club is willing to let the Dutch international depart for the right deal.
According to BILD, Manchester United are interested in signing the 24-year-old and discussions have been held on Friday. Dortmund would want €30 million for Malen or they would be willing to accept a swap deal including Jadon Sancho.
Since joining the club in 2021, Malen has made 92 appearances for Borussia Dortmund, scoring 24 times and adding 16 assists.