According to The Athletic, Manchester United’s joint bid for Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui has been rejected by Bayern Munich.
Erik ten Hag has been linked with De Ligt all summer but the Dutchman is still currently with Bayern Munich and has returned to training.
According to David Ornstein of The Athletic, Manchester United have placed a joint bid for De Ligt and Mazraoui but it has been rejected by Bayern Munich. The German club reportedly wants £55 million for the duo.
Personal terms are already said to be agreed between United and the two former Ajax players. However, there is still some work to be done over the fee.