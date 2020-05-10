According to Duncan Castles of The Sunday Times, Manchester United are interested in Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
The Cameroon international is expected to leave Ajax this summer and has been linked with PSG, Chelsea, Barcelona and Tottenham Hotspur.
Manchester United have not been mentioned as a possible destination, until Duncan Castles revealed on The Transfer Window podcast that the Premier League giants were planning a move for Onana.
According to Castles, Manchester United are not happy with David de Gea’s performances this season and will look to sell him. Onana is the intended replacement.
Castles said, “They rate him very highly and know that he will be leaving Ajax soon. It is no coincidence that Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and FC Barcelona are also looking at him.”