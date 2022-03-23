According to reports in England and Fabrizio Romano, Ajax head coach Erik ten Hag has held talks with Manchester United.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Manchester United are looking to appoint a new head coach in the summer and Erik ten Hag is said to be one of the main candidates.
The Daily Mail and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, are both reporting that Ten Hag and Manchester United have held talks over the past week. The English club were said to have doubts about Ten Hag’s English, but those concerns are now said to have been wiped away after talks.
However, Ten Hag is not the only candidate to replace Ralf Ragnick in the summer, with Manchester United set for talks with more coaches before they make their final decision.
Ten Hag has stayed quiet on his future with Ajax as he comes into the final year of his contract in Amsterdam.